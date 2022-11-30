Week 13 standard WR fantasy football rankings

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season, and the fantasy football playoffs are nearing closer and closer. Depending on your league settings, you could only have two more weeks to solidify your team in the postseason. It is as important as ever to maximize the potential for your lineup. With that in mind, here is how we are handling the running back position in Week 13 standard fantasy football leagues.

Injury news to monitor

Darnell Mooney suffered an ankle injury that is thought to be season-ending. His absence will force Justin Fields to go down the depth chart for his targets, and it remains to be seen who could step up and see more targets in the offense. Allen Robinson is also done for the year with a foot injury.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams returned from an ankle injury in Week 11 but then re-aggravated it and missed the team’s Week 12 game. Make sure to monitor his practice status throughout this week to see if he can suit up on Sunday.

Teams on bye

Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals

Streaming options for Week 13

All eyes are going to be on AJ Brown as he takes on his old team in the Tennessee Titans. While the focus will be on him, don’t overlook the matchup that DeVonta Smith will have. The Titans are allowing the second-most fantasy football points per game to wide receivers giving Smith an upside in this matchup.

Diontae Johnson has been a letdown for standard fantasy football lineups but has a very favorable matchup this weekend. He hasn’t scored a touchdown this season and isn’t racking up receiving yards at a relevant pace. Johnson faces the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing the third most fantasy points per game to opposing wide outs, so give Johnson a start.

Week 13 fantasy football standard WR rankings