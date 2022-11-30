How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on November 30

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

We’re still dealing with the fallout from the Full Gear pay-per-view and the champ will be in the house tonight. We’ll also get a continuation of the trios title series.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, November 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF will make his first appearance as the top dog on the show in the aftermath of him defeating Jon Moxley at Full Gear. He won with the help of William Regal, who handed him a pair of brass knuckles and officially turned on his Blackpool Combat Club associate. On last week’s Dynamite, an irate Mox wanted to fight the wrestling legend, but was stopped by BCC teammate Bryan Danielson instead, the former champ simply told Regal to walk and never come back. As for MJF, he’ll explain everything during tonight’s show.

Last week, The Elite defeated Death Triangle in Match 2 of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship. With the series tied 1-1, we’ll get Match 3 tonight and will see who takes the lead.

Also on the show, TBS Champion Jade Cargill will hold a championship celebration and we’ll see if her next opponent gets revealed here. We’ll also see the aforementioned Danielson going one-on-one with Dax Harwood and Willow Nightingale takes on Anna Jay.