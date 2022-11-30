Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, November 30

With 13 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of choices when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 29.5 points vs. Heat (-130)

If Jaylen Brown is ruled out again Wednesday, Tatum will have an even bigger role in this offense. The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, which means their best options to stop Tatum will be Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro. Boston’s star, who has gone over this mark in three straight contests, should be able to get to his spots early and often here.

Rudy Gobert over 12.5 rebounds vs. Grizzlies (-130)

This is a big number but the Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns for 4-6 weeks. Gobert is the natural candidate to play heavy minutes in the middle and he should pull down plenty of boards. Even with Memphis’ strong rebounding frontcourt, pure volume should carry Gobert over this mark.

Devin Booker over 5.5 assists vs. Bulls (-145)

Since Chris Paul went down with a heel injury, Booker has picked up the slack in the assist department. He’s becoming a true creator in this offense, averaging 6.4 assists per game in the last 10 contests. He’s gone over this mark five times in that span and should have no problems getting there against Chicago’s suspect defense Wednesday night.