NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, November 30

With 13 games on the NBA docket Wednesday, there are plenty of choices when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,800

With Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum out, Jones will once again have a prominent role for the Pelicans. He’s been on fire lately, with 28+ DKFP in each of the last two games. Jones contributes in every facet of the game as well, so he provides a solid fantasy floor.

Mo Wagner, Orlando Magic, $4,700

Wagner has only recently entered Orlando’s rotation with Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba battling injuries. The big man is averaging 17.1 DKFP per game and gets guaranteed minutes with either Carter Jr. or Bamba sit. The matchup against the Hawks is tough but Wagner should see decent run in this contest.

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings, $5,000

Barnes has struggled a bit lately, but is still averaging 24.3 DKFP per game this season. He has the upside most value guys don’t and gets a favorable matchup against the Pacers. Back him to get out of his slump in a big way Wednesday.