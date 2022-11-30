Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

We have an Eastern conference matchup on deck for Wednesday, November 30. The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be available on local TV.

The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -165 moneyline odds as the favorite. The point total is set for 210, and the 76ers have +140 moneyline odds as the underdogs on the road.

76ers vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +3.5

These teams met twice in the preseason, but this is their first time matching up in the regular season. Philadelphia is riding a three-game win streak, while Cleveland went 1-2 on a recent road trip. Both of these teams will be missing key players due to injuries, but Cleveland will like the depth to keep up with Philadelphia’s offense. Take the 76ers to cover.

Over/Under: Under 210

The Cavs' scoring has been stunted by their injuries. They have scored fewer than 103 points in each of their last three games. Outside of a 133-point explosion against the Orlando Magic, the 76ers have scored 107 points or fewer in three of their last four games. This should be a close game, but I think it remains relatively low-scoring and I’m taking the under.