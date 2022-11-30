 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics on Wednesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

By TeddyRicketson
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during a game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on November 28, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

We will see a rematch of the 2022 Eastern conference finals on Wednesday, November 30. The Boston Celtics took the series 4-3 over the Miami Heat to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals. Tipoff for this game from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBA TV.

The Celtics are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -380 moneyline odds as the favorites. The point total is set at 223.5, and the Heat have +310 moneyline odds as the underdogs at home.

Heat vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -8.5

Boston is off to a hot start this season and has a 17-4 record coming into this one on a four-game win streak. Miami is trying to turn its season around and has won three in a row. The Celtics have scored at least 122 points in four straight games and are rolling opponents at this point. Even though it is a higher point spread, I think Boston covers.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

These teams are on opposite ends of the scoring metric. The Heat are playing better defense and limiting the scoring of their opponents. The Celtics are putting up a crazy number of points, and their offense is clicking. I still think with Boston at home, this one hits the over even with Miami’s defensive strategy.

