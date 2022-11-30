Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Knicks on Wednesday

The Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks are coming off two decisive wins as they anxiously await the return of Khris Middleton later this week, and head to New York to play a Knicks team that has gone 4-5 at Madison Square Garden this season. The Knicks enter fresh off a 30-point victory over the Detroit Pistons.

When the Knicks traveled to Milwaukee in October, the Bucks won 119-108. Milwaukee enters this game as a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 227.5.

Bucks vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -6

The Bucks are on a hot streak right now. With Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton back in the lineup, everything seems to be falling into place for one of the league’s most productive offenses. The Knicks have struggled at home this season, and Giannis Antetokounmpo should be able to lead the Bucks to this win with relative ease.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

These teams have been the fifth and sixth best offenses in the league over the past two weeks, and we can expect the high scoring to continue on Wednesday evening. Both teams also rank near the top of the NBA in offensive rebounding, and put-backs on both sides should push this game into the over.