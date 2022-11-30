 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Pelicans on Wednesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans meet Wednesday in a battle of two teams looking to fight through early injury troubles. The Raptors just got Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes back from ailments, while the Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram due to a toe issue. CJ McCollum has also been ruled out.

The Raptors are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 222.5.

Raptors vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -2

The Pelicans have been a resilient bunch but are down two massive offensive stars in this one. The Raptors, on the other hand, have gotten all their key pieces back. Look for Toronto to make it three wins in a row Wednesday night.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

Given New Orleans’ injuries, the Pelicans might not be their usual high-scoring selves. The Raptors are just starting to get back into the swing of things with their stars, and they were in the middle of the league in terms of scoring to begin with. This will be close but the under is the safer play here.

