Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Pelicans on Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans meet Wednesday in a battle of two teams looking to fight through early injury troubles. The Raptors just got Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes back from ailments, while the Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram due to a toe issue. CJ McCollum has also been ruled out.

The Raptors are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 222.5.

Raptors vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -2

The Pelicans have been a resilient bunch but are down two massive offensive stars in this one. The Raptors, on the other hand, have gotten all their key pieces back. Look for Toronto to make it three wins in a row Wednesday night.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

Given New Orleans’ injuries, the Pelicans might not be their usual high-scoring selves. The Raptors are just starting to get back into the swing of things with their stars, and they were in the middle of the league in terms of scoring to begin with. This will be close but the under is the safer play here.