Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Suns on Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls will look to build a winning streak when they face the Phoenix Suns Wednesday evening in the desert. The Bulls enter this as winners in three of their last four games, while the Suns are on a five-game winning streak. Chris Paul remains out for Phoenix with a heel injury.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 227.5.

Bulls vs. Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +5.5

The Suns haven’t covered this line in their last two games and were a point away from not covering it in a third instance. The Bulls have been playing well lately, knocking off the Celtics and Bucks before a surprising overtime loss to the Thunder. They got back on track against the Jazz Monday. Take Chicago to cover this number, even if Phoenix ends up winning the contest.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

The Bulls are 2-2 on the over in their last four, while the Suns are 1-4 on the over during their winning streak. Chicago doesn’t have great defensive chops and will have to keep up on the offensive end to have a shot in this game, which makes the over more appealing. This total isn’t too high either, which gives us more confidence in the over hitting.