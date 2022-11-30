Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers on Wednesday

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to bounce back from a loss Tuesday when they meet the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday evening in LA. The Lakers are trying to erase the sting of a letdown against the Pacers Monday. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as probable for this contest, so they should both be in.

The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 224.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -5.5

The Lakers are not a great pick to win and cover in any game given how they’ve played, but James and Davis will come out hard after letting Monday’s game get away. The Blazers might be a bit off after last night’s game and are still without Damian Lillard. Portland should be able to keep this close for a while before LA ultimately pulls away late.

Over/Under: Over 224.5

While the Blazers sport a strong defense, the Lakers aren’t going to offer much resistance. Even on the second night of a back-to-back, Portland should be able to score in the 110s. The Lakers will have to top that offensively, which makes the over the logical play Wednesday night.