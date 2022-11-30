Who will Australia play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

Post-match update: France scored a goal in the final minute of second half stoppage time to secure a tie with Tunisia. It does not change the order of finish and so Australia will still face the Group C winner. France will face the second place team in Group C.

The 2022 World Cup is nearing the end of the group stage and an upstart has advanced out of Group D. After entering the tournament with the worst odds in the group at DraftKings Sportsbook, Australia is headed to the knockout bracket. The Socceroos beat Denmark 1-0 to advance. Tunisia stunned France in their final group match, but Australia held them off in the final standings.

France won the group and Australia finished second. That means Australia will face the winner of Group C in the Round of 16. The match will take place this coming Saturday at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and will air at 2 p.m. ET on FS1 and Telemundo.

Australia will find out their Round of 16 opponent later this afternoon when Group C wraps up its schedule. All four teams remain alive for a knockout stage berth with Poland facing Argentina and Saudi Arabia facing Mexico. Those matches get started at 2 p.m., so we’ll know Australia’s opponent by approximately 4 p.m.

This is only the second time Australia has advanced out of the group stage. They reached the Round of 16 in the 2006 tournament and lost to Italy.