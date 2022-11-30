 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Argentina play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

The Argentina squad has advanced to the knockout stage as the winner of Group C. We break down what’s next for them in the Round of 16.

By DKNation Staff
Julián Álvarez of Argentina celebrates with Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina after scoring to make it 2-0 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Argentina is through to the Round of 16 after an aggressive 2-0 win over Poland. The Argentinean squad lost a stunner to Saudi Arabia in the opener, but bounced back with two wins to claim first place in Group C.

With the first place finish, Argentina will now face Australia, who finished in second place in Group D. The round of 16 match will take place this coming Saturday at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and will air at 2 p.m. ET on FS1 and Telemundo.

This is the fifth straight year Argentina has advanced out of the group stage. In 2018, they were bounced in the Round of 16 and in 2014 they lost in the final to Germany. Australia last advanced to the Round of 16 in 2006, where they lost to Italy.

This will mark the eighth time these two sides have met in international competition. Australia won the first match, and Argentina won five of the next six, including a pair of matches in 1993 World Cup qualifying.

