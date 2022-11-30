Who will Argentina play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

Argentina is through to the Round of 16 after an aggressive 2-0 win over Poland. The Argentinean squad lost a stunner to Saudi Arabia in the opener, but bounced back with two wins to claim first place in Group C.

With the first place finish, Argentina will now face Australia, who finished in second place in Group D. The round of 16 match will take place this coming Saturday at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and will air at 2 p.m. ET on FS1 and Telemundo.

This is the fifth straight year Argentina has advanced out of the group stage. In 2018, they were bounced in the Round of 16 and in 2014 they lost in the final to Germany. Australia last advanced to the Round of 16 in 2006, where they lost to Italy.

This will mark the eighth time these two sides have met in international competition. Australia won the first match, and Argentina won five of the next six, including a pair of matches in 1993 World Cup qualifying.