Who will France play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

Post-match update: France nearly stunned Tunisia in second half stoppage time with a goal in the final minute. However, VAR overturned it and Tunisia is going to get the win. It does nothing to change the top two teams, but it gives Tunisia a moral victory as they head home from the tournament. France will face the Group C second place team Australia will face the Group C winner.

The World Cup is moving closer to the knockout stage and the Round of 16 bracket is being settled with four new teams each day. France clinched a knockout stage berth in their second match, and will be able to secure the top spot in Group D on Wednesday in spite of their current deficit to Tunisia.

Barring a huge surge of Australian goals in the closing minutes, France is going to win the group, which means they will face the second place team in Group C in the Round of 16. The match will take place this coming Sunday at Al Thumama Stadium and will air at 10 a.m. ET on FS1 and Telemundo.

We don’t know who that team will be yet because any of the Group C teams could end up in second place by the end of Group play. The four squads wrap up Group play at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Poland faces Argentina and Saudi Arabia faces Mexico. While Mexico can only climb as high as second place, the other three can finish in one of the top two spots.

This marks France’s third straight tournament advancing out of the group stage, and is the current defending World Cup champion.

We’ll update this article once we know who France is facing in the Round of 16.