Who will Poland play in Round of 16 knockout stage?

Poland lost a tough one 2-0 to Argentina, but they will advance nonetheless. Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 to pull even with the Polish squad, but they were unable to accrue a better goal differential. That sends Mexico home and Poland on to the Round of 16.

Poland will now face France in the first round of the knockout stage. The match will take place this coming Sunday at Al Thumama Stadium and will air at 10 a.m. ET on FS1 and Telemundo.

This will mark the first time Poland has advanved to the Round of 16 since a 14th place finish in 1986. Their best finish ever came four years prior when they finished in third place. France enters the knockout stage as the defending World Cup champions.

This will mark the 18th meeting between the two squads. France leads the series 8-6-3, but Poland won the lone World Cup meeting between the two squads in 1982.