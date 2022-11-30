Opening odds for Argentina vs. Australia matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

We’ve got more matchups set in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, with Argentina taking on Australia. Argentina won Group C after getting two wins in the last two group games, while Australia managed to defeat Denmark to secure their place in the knockout round.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for that matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina vs. Australia moneyline odds (regular time)

Argentina: -550

Draw: +600

Australia: +1700

Early pick: Argentina -550

You should probably take Lionel Messi’s side on the goal line to get more value but Argentina are finally rolling at this World Cup. They should have no problem handling a pesky yet underwhelming Australia side. Australia’s defense has been good so that could cause some problems for Argentina early but I expect the South American side to figure it out as the match goes on and win this handily.

Argentina vs. Australia odds to advance

Argentina: -1200

Australia: +750

Early pick: Argentina -1200

The odds aren’t really favorable but that’s just how good Argentina are right now. It’s hard to see them not advancing out of this round.