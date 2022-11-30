Opening odds for France vs. Poland matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

Defending champions France have made the knockout round and will go up against Poland in the round of 16. Poland are advancing to this stage for the first time since 1986 and only got here on goal differential.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for this game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France vs. Poland moneyline odds (regular time)

France: -360

Draw: +475

Poland: +1000

Early pick: France -360

It took an insane effort from Wojciech Szczesny to keep Poland’s goal differential in check against Argentina, and he’s not going to replicate that any time soon. France have gotten their players some rest ahead of this game and they should be ready to go. Take the defending champions to keep a good thing going and win this handily.

France vs. Poland odds to advance

France: -650

Poland: +475

Early pick: France -650

It’s hard to see France losing this match in any situation. Even though Poland have some talent and Robert Lewandowski can change any match, France have too much firepower and should cruise through.