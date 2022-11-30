Opening odds for France vs. Poland matchup in Round of 16 2022 World Cup

Defending champions France have made the knockout round and will go up against Poland in the round of 16. Poland are advancing to this stage for the first time since 1986 and only got here on goal differential.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for this game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
France vs. Poland moneyline odds (regular time)
France: -360
Draw: +475
Poland: +1000
Early pick: France -360
It took an insane effort from Wojciech Szczesny to keep Poland’s goal differential in check against Argentina, and he’s not going to replicate that any time soon. France have gotten their players some rest ahead of this game and they should be ready to go. Take the defending champions to keep a good thing going and win this handily.
France vs. Poland odds to advance
France: -650
Poland: +475
Early pick: France -650
It’s hard to see France losing this match in any situation. Even though Poland have some talent and Robert Lewandowski can change any match, France have too much firepower and should cruise through.