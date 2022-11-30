Jaylen Brown, CJ McCollum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 30

We’ve got a huge 13-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 30

Jarrett Allen (back) - OUT

Kevin Love (thumb) - OUT

Allen and Love are both out, so Evan Mobley becomes Cleveland’s best interior option and is a solid DFS play.

Jalen Johnson (ankle) - doubtful

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) - doubtful

These wing players aren’t playing, although it’s nice to see Bogdanovic coming back on the day-to-day report. De’Andre Hunter, who has long been a strong fantasy/DFS asset, has tremendous value on this slate.

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - OUT

Jalen Suggs (ankle) - OUT

Markelle Fultz (toe) - available

Mo Bamba (back) - questionable

Mo Wagner and Bol Bol could be great plays if Bamba gets ruled out, while Fultz is available to make his debut and should get good run with Suggs out.

Jimmy Butler (knee) - OUT

Tyler Herro (ankle) - questionable

Caleb Martin (illness) - questionable

Duncan Robinson (ankle) - questionable

Max Strus (shoulder) - probable

The Heat still won’t have their star, but this group has been resilient and should have most of its rotation intact as these guys start to recover from injuries.

Jaylen Brown (neck) - questionable

Al Horford (back) - available

If Brown sits, Jayson Tatum and Malcolm Brogdon will gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Rui Hachimura (ankle) - questionable

If Hachimura sits, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis will be strong plays.

Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT

Simmons abruptly left Monday’s game and didn’t return with knee soreness. He’s been ruled out, which means Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will have even more usage. It’ll also open up some shots for Joe Harris and Seth Curry.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Dillon Brooks (thigh) - questionable

If Brooks sits, John Konchar and David Roddy would be good fallback options on the perimeter for Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - OUT 4-6 weeks

Jaden McDaniels (illness) - probable

McDaniels will be back in, which could cut into Kyle Anderson’s minutes.

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) - OUT

With Porter Jr. out, there are more minutes available for Chris Boucher and Thad Young. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes are back, so those guys will be backups in the rotation.

CJ McCollum (conditioning) - questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT

Ingram has been ruled out, while McCollum will be hoping his conditioning is back after a stint in the protocols. If he doesn’t play, Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado will maintain their value. Murphy should still get the start with Ingram out.

Jakob Poeltl (quad) - OUT

Jeremy Sochan (quad) - OUT

The Spurs and quad injuries don’t have a good history. Both guys are expected to miss at least a week. Charles Bassey and Keldon Johnson should gain value with these absences.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) - questionable

SGA has been on fire for the Thunder. Tre Mann and Josh Giddey would be nice filler plays if the lead guard is ruled out.

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - questionable

Bones Hyland (illness) - questionable

If Porter Jr. and Hyland are ruled out, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will see increased minutes and usage against Houston.

Chris Paul (heel) - OUT

Paul continues to sit, although the Suns haven’t seemed to miss his presence on the court. Cam Payne and Devin Booker will keep being the lead playmakers for the Suns.

Paul George (hamstring) - OUT

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - OUT

Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT

The Clippers are still going to be down three key guys. Terance Mann is the top value play, while Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum will be good filler options with George and Leonard out.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Anthony Davis (calf) - probable

LeBron James (groin) - probable

These stars continue to be listed on the injury report but both should be in for the Lakers. They’ll look to rebound after blowing a double-digit lead against the Pacers, and are nice fantasy options with Portland playing the second night of a back-to-back set.