 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaylen Brown, CJ McCollum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 30

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 30 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington Wizards v Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball to the basket during the first half of a game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on November 27, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

We’ve got a huge 13-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 30

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen (back) - OUT
Kevin Love (thumb) - OUT

Allen and Love are both out, so Evan Mobley becomes Cleveland’s best interior option and is a solid DFS play.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

Jalen Johnson (ankle) - doubtful
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) - doubtful

These wing players aren’t playing, although it’s nice to see Bogdanovic coming back on the day-to-day report. De’Andre Hunter, who has long been a strong fantasy/DFS asset, has tremendous value on this slate.

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - OUT
Jalen Suggs (ankle) - OUT
Markelle Fultz (toe) - available
Mo Bamba (back) - questionable

Mo Wagner and Bol Bol could be great plays if Bamba gets ruled out, while Fultz is available to make his debut and should get good run with Suggs out.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler (knee) - OUT
Tyler Herro (ankle) - questionable
Caleb Martin (illness) - questionable
Duncan Robinson (ankle) - questionable
Max Strus (shoulder) - probable

The Heat still won’t have their star, but this group has been resilient and should have most of its rotation intact as these guys start to recover from injuries.

Jaylen Brown (neck) - questionable
Al Horford (back) - available

If Brown sits, Jayson Tatum and Malcolm Brogdon will gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

Rui Hachimura (ankle) - questionable

If Hachimura sits, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis will be strong plays.

Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT

Simmons abruptly left Monday’s game and didn’t return with knee soreness. He’s been ruled out, which means Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will have even more usage. It’ll also open up some shots for Joe Harris and Seth Curry.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Dillon Brooks (thigh) - questionable

If Brooks sits, John Konchar and David Roddy would be good fallback options on the perimeter for Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - OUT 4-6 weeks
Jaden McDaniels (illness) - probable

McDaniels will be back in, which could cut into Kyle Anderson’s minutes.

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) - OUT

With Porter Jr. out, there are more minutes available for Chris Boucher and Thad Young. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes are back, so those guys will be backups in the rotation.

CJ McCollum (conditioning) - questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT

Ingram has been ruled out, while McCollum will be hoping his conditioning is back after a stint in the protocols. If he doesn’t play, Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado will maintain their value. Murphy should still get the start with Ingram out.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jakob Poeltl (quad) - OUT
Jeremy Sochan (quad) - OUT

The Spurs and quad injuries don’t have a good history. Both guys are expected to miss at least a week. Charles Bassey and Keldon Johnson should gain value with these absences.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) - questionable

SGA has been on fire for the Thunder. Tre Mann and Josh Giddey would be nice filler plays if the lead guard is ruled out.

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - questionable
Bones Hyland (illness) - questionable

If Porter Jr. and Hyland are ruled out, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will see increased minutes and usage against Houston.

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul (heel) - OUT

Paul continues to sit, although the Suns haven’t seemed to miss his presence on the court. Cam Payne and Devin Booker will keep being the lead playmakers for the Suns.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Paul George (hamstring) - OUT
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - OUT
Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT

The Clippers are still going to be down three key guys. Terance Mann is the top value play, while Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum will be good filler options with George and Leonard out.

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis (calf) - probable
LeBron James (groin) - probable

These stars continue to be listed on the injury report but both should be in for the Lakers. They’ll look to rebound after blowing a double-digit lead against the Pacers, and are nice fantasy options with Portland playing the second night of a back-to-back set.

More From DraftKings Nation