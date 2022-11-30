Jaylen Brown, CJ McCollum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 30

We’ve got a huge 13-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 30
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen (back) - OUT
Kevin Love (thumb) - OUT
Allen and Love are both out, so Evan Mobley becomes Cleveland’s best interior option and is a solid DFS play.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic
Jalen Johnson (ankle) - doubtful
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) - doubtful
These wing players aren’t playing, although it’s nice to see Bogdanovic coming back on the day-to-day report. De’Andre Hunter, who has long been a strong fantasy/DFS asset, has tremendous value on this slate.
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - OUT
Jalen Suggs (ankle) - OUT
Markelle Fultz (toe) - available
Mo Bamba (back) - questionable
Mo Wagner and Bol Bol could be great plays if Bamba gets ruled out, while Fultz is available to make his debut and should get good run with Suggs out.
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
Jimmy Butler (knee) - OUT
Tyler Herro (ankle) - questionable
Caleb Martin (illness) - questionable
Duncan Robinson (ankle) - questionable
Max Strus (shoulder) - probable
The Heat still won’t have their star, but this group has been resilient and should have most of its rotation intact as these guys start to recover from injuries.
Jaylen Brown (neck) - questionable
Al Horford (back) - available
If Brown sits, Jayson Tatum and Malcolm Brogdon will gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats.
Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets
Rui Hachimura (ankle) - questionable
If Hachimura sits, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis will be strong plays.
Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT
Simmons abruptly left Monday’s game and didn’t return with knee soreness. He’s been ruled out, which means Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will have even more usage. It’ll also open up some shots for Joe Harris and Seth Curry.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Dillon Brooks (thigh) - questionable
If Brooks sits, John Konchar and David Roddy would be good fallback options on the perimeter for Memphis.
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - OUT 4-6 weeks
Jaden McDaniels (illness) - probable
McDaniels will be back in, which could cut into Kyle Anderson’s minutes.
Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Otto Porter Jr. (toe) - OUT
With Porter Jr. out, there are more minutes available for Chris Boucher and Thad Young. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes are back, so those guys will be backups in the rotation.
CJ McCollum (conditioning) - questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT
Ingram has been ruled out, while McCollum will be hoping his conditioning is back after a stint in the protocols. If he doesn’t play, Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado will maintain their value. Murphy should still get the start with Ingram out.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jakob Poeltl (quad) - OUT
Jeremy Sochan (quad) - OUT
The Spurs and quad injuries don’t have a good history. Both guys are expected to miss at least a week. Charles Bassey and Keldon Johnson should gain value with these absences.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) - questionable
SGA has been on fire for the Thunder. Tre Mann and Josh Giddey would be nice filler plays if the lead guard is ruled out.
Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - questionable
Bones Hyland (illness) - questionable
If Porter Jr. and Hyland are ruled out, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will see increased minutes and usage against Houston.
Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns
Chris Paul (heel) - OUT
Paul continues to sit, although the Suns haven’t seemed to miss his presence on the court. Cam Payne and Devin Booker will keep being the lead playmakers for the Suns.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
Paul George (hamstring) - OUT
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - OUT
Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT
The Clippers are still going to be down three key guys. Terance Mann is the top value play, while Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum will be good filler options with George and Leonard out.
Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis (calf) - probable
LeBron James (groin) - probable
These stars continue to be listed on the injury report but both should be in for the Lakers. They’ll look to rebound after blowing a double-digit lead against the Pacers, and are nice fantasy options with Portland playing the second night of a back-to-back set.