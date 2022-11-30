Pick on the total for North Carolina-Indiana on November 30

The ACC-Big Ten Challenge gets heated on Wednesday when preseason number one team North Carolina begins their attempt to regain that moniker when they go to Bloomington to face the Indians Hoosiers.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Indiana Hoosiers (-6.5, 144.5)

The matchup features two of the most dominant low post players in the country with Armando Bacot averaging 16.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game while Trayce Jackson-Davis is contributing 18.8 points and eight rebounds per game for Indiana.

North Carolina’s issues have come on the perimeter, as they enter Wednesday shooting 30.8% from 3-point range, which ranks 258th in the country after ranking 63rd in this category with largely the same core.

The Hoosier rank second in the country in field goal shooting percentage but have been committing more turnovers per offensive play than North Carolina against a weak schedule.

Indiana’s numbers are elevated thanks to playing just one opponent ranked better than 250th according to KenPom while each of North Carolina’s last four opponents are ranked in the top 110.

North Carolina’s bad 3-point shooting variance should reverse course with a veteran backcourt that has preseason-All American Armando Bacot down low and their quest to get back atop the polls will take a step forward on Wednesday.

The Play: North Carolina +6.5

