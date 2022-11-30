 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live updates for who will advance from Group D based on current results of final matches

The World Cup has reached the final round of group stage matches. We offer live updates on the standings for Group D on Wednesday.

By DKNation Staff
Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Verane, Olivier Giroud, Hugo Lloris, (front row from l-r) Theo Hernandez, Jules Kounde, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe of France line up for a team photo ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between France and Denmark at Stadium 974 on November 26, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The World Cup has moved into the final round of group stage play and on Wednesday, Group D will determined its second knockout round participant. France plays Tunisia on FOX and Australia plays Denmark on FS1, with both matches starting at 10 a.m. ET.

France has already secured advancement to the Round of 16. They beat Australia and Denmark to secure six points in the first two matches. They can clinch first place in the group with a win or draw, and can also secure it with a loss unless Australia beats Denmark by an unlikely wide margin.

Australia would advance with a win, and can also advance with a draw if Tunisia does not beat France. Denmark needs a win to advance, while Tunisia needs a win and a Denmark win along with outscoring Denmark in the win.

We’ll update the standings as scores happen and the clinching scenarios resolve themselves. The bolded teams are the teams who will advance to the round of 16.

Pre-match standings

  1. France, 2-0-0, 6 points, +4 GD, 6 GF, 2 GA
  2. Australia, 1-0-1, 3 points, -2 GD, 2 GF, 4 GA
  3. Denmark, 0-1-1, 1 point, -1 GD, 1 GF, 2 GA
  4. Tunisia, 0-1-1, 1 point, -1 GD, 0 GF, 1 GA

More From DraftKings Nation