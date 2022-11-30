Live updates for who will advance from Group D based on current results of final matches

The World Cup has moved into the final round of group stage play and on Wednesday, Group D will determined its second knockout round participant. France plays Tunisia on FOX and Australia plays Denmark on FS1, with both matches starting at 10 a.m. ET.

France has already secured advancement to the Round of 16. They beat Australia and Denmark to secure six points in the first two matches. They can clinch first place in the group with a win or draw, and can also secure it with a loss unless Australia beats Denmark by an unlikely wide margin.

Australia would advance with a win, and can also advance with a draw if Tunisia does not beat France. Denmark needs a win to advance, while Tunisia needs a win and a Denmark win along with outscoring Denmark in the win.

We’ll update the standings as scores happen and the clinching scenarios resolve themselves. The bolded teams are the teams who will advance to the round of 16.

Pre-match standings