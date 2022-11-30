Live updates for who will advance from Group C based on current results of final matches

The 2022 World Cup heads into the closing days of the group stage, and on Wednesday, Group C will settle all outstanding business. None of the four teams have clinched a berth in the knockout stage, but by around 4 p.m. ET, we’ll know who won the group and who claimed second place.

The final day of the Group C schedule will see Poland take on Argentina on FOX and Saudi Arabia face Mexico on FS1. The matches will both start at 2 p.m. ET.

Poland sits atop the group with four points and would advance with a draw against Argentina. Poland, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia can all still win the group, while Mexico can finish no better than second. If Poland vs. Argentina has an outright winner, that team will likely win the group, while the KSA-Mexico match could be left deciding second place depending on how group stage tiebreakers play out.

We’ll update the standings as scores happen and the clinching scenarios resolve themselves. The bolded teams are the teams who will advance to the round of 16.

52nd minute projected standings

Luis Chávez scored for Mexico to give them a 2-0 lead on Saudi Arabia. They remain behind Poland in the tiebreaker, but have cut the goal differential difference to a single goal

Argentina, 2-0-1, 6 points, +2 GD, 4 GF, 2 GA Poland, 1-1-0, 4 points, +1 GD, 2 GF, 1 GA Mexico, 1-1-1, 4 points, 0 GD, 2 GF, 2 GA Saudi Arabia, 1-0-2, 3 points, -2 GD, 2 GF, 4 GA

47th minute projected standings

Alexis Mac Allister has put Argentina on the board and Argentina moves to the top of Group C for the time-being. Shortly after, Mexico scored to take a lead on Saudi Arabia. Poland remains in second, but has a thin margin in the tiebreaker with Mexico.

Argentina, 2-0-1, 6 points, +2 GD, 4 GF, 2 GA Poland, 1-1-0, 4 points, +1 GD, 2 GF, 1 GA Mexico, 1-1-1, 4 points, -1 GD, 1 GF, 2 GA Saudi Arabia, 1-0-2, 3 points, -2 GD, 2 GF, 4 GA

39th minute projected standings

Lionel Messi secured a penalty but was blocked on the shot and it remains 0-0. Argentina is pressuring Poland, but can’t convert.

Poland, 1-2-0, 5 points, +2 GD, 2 GF, 0 GA Argentina, 1-1-1, 4 points, +1 GD, 3 GF, 2 GA Saudi Arabia, 1-1-1, 4 points, -1 GD, 2 GF, 3 GA Mexico, 0-2-1, 2 point, -2 GD, 0 GF, 2 GA

23rd minute projected standings

Both matches remain scoreless through the first quarter of the matches.

Poland, 1-2-0, 5 points, +2 GD, 2 GF, 0 GA Argentina, 1-1-1, 4 points, +1 GD, 3 GF, 2 GA Saudi Arabia, 1-1-1, 4 points, -1 GD, 2 GF, 3 GA Mexico, 0-2-1, 2 point, -2 GD, 0 GF, 2 GA

Pre-match standings