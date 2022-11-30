Report: Yankees have eight-year, $300 million offer on table for Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have an eight-year, $300 million offer on the table for free agent RF Aaron Judge, per ESPN. That offer could increase depending on the market for the AL MVP. Judge has been visiting with teams, reportedly the San Francisco Giants more recently. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also expected to be in the running for the slugger.

Judge is coming off a historic season in which he hit 62 home runs to set the AL mark for most in a campaign. That passed former Yankee Roger Maris’ previous record of 61 in 1961. Judge was also tied for the MLB lead in RBI with 131 and also led the Majors in pretty much every offensive stat category (OBP, SLG, OPS, WAR).