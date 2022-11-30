Report: Ronaldo close to signing deal worth over $200 million per year with Saudi Arabian soccer club

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to finding a new home for domestic league soccer if reports are to be believed. Soccer website Marca.com is reporting the former Manchester United star is going to Al-Nassr FC, a Saudi Pro League club based on Riyadh. Ronaldo is reportedly set to make 200 million Euros per season in total compensation with this move.

This is an odd move for Ronaldo in terms of his overall soccer goals, as he has repeatedly stated he wants to play Champions League soccer every year. He’s not going to be doing that in Saudi Arabia, since the country doesn’t operate as part of UEFA. He’ll be able to compete in the AFC Champions League if Al-Nassr FC qualify, but that’s clearly a step down from where he wants to be.

From a compensation standpoint, this makes perfect sense. Ronaldo is at the back end of his legendary career and will try to maximize his earnings and playing time. The simple reality is no other club was willing to pay this amount for Ronaldo’s services, even with the boost his mere presence brings to a club. Ronaldo would’ve had to take a wage cut or agree to a lesser role. We all saw how that went at Manchester United.