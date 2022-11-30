Report: Trent Dilfer to become UAB head coach

Former Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer will be named the head coach of the UAB Blazers according to multiple reports.

Dilfer currently serves as head coach of Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee, where he won the Division II-AA state championship in 2021. He has also been the lead instructor at the Elite 11 quarterback camp since 2010, which has chosen such legends as Sean White, Asiantii Woulard, and Neal Burcham as the best incoming freshman quarterback in America.

Despite a pretty mediocre career under center in the NFL, he did win a Super Bowl in the stadium of the team that traded him away in 2002 as the signal caller for the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was 12-25 for 153 yards with a touchdown that day, the highlight of a 13-year career that saw him finish with 113 touchdown passes and 129 interceptions.

The Elite 11 takes place every July in Los Angeles, though Dilfer wasn’t allowed to bring his latest project in Luther Richesson last year, as he was Lipscomb Academy’s quarterback this season in Tennessee.

Dilfer will be replacing interim head coach Bryant Vincent, who jumped into the job after the retirement of long-time coach Bill Clark, who led the Blazers back into FBS football in 2017 and was named National Coach of the Year after an 11-3 record in 2018. Clark went 49-26 with the Blazers during his tenure.

Vincent went 6-6 in his only season.