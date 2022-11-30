Tunisia take 1-0 lead vs. France on Wahbi Khazri’s goal in 58th minute [VIDEO]

Tunisia were locked in a battle with defending World Cup champions France for nearly an hour before finally breaking through on a goal in the 58th minute from Wahbi Khazri. The goal gives Tunisia an important 1-0 lead, as the team can advance to the knockout round with some help if they hold on.

TUNISIA TAKES THE LEAD



This was Khazri’s 25th international goal and it might be his biggest yet. Tunisia have never qualified for the knockout round at the World Cup and the 2022 competition is the only the second instance where they’ve even made the tournament in back-to-back cycles. If the current results hold, Khazri’s goal will be historic.

France have already booked a spot in the knockout round, so they decided to send out a secondary team Wednesday morning to give their stars some rest. They’ve not throwing in the towel by any means but they don’t have much to play for here.