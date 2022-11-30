Australia break deadlock vs. Denmark with Mathew Leckie’s goal in 60th minute [VIDEO]

Australia need a win over Denmark to qualify for the knockout stage without any help and for nearly an hour, it seemed like the Socceroos had run out of magic. Mathew Leckie had other plans as he finished off a great counter attack on his own to give Australia a 1-0 lead.

AND JUST LIKE THAT AUSTRALIA SCORES



Now as it stands Australia is through to the knockout stage! pic.twitter.com/b3dZPDvcX7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

Leckie’s nifty finish would be enough to send Australia through regardless of what happens with France and Tunisia. Tunisia hold a 1-0 lead but would need Denmark to tally another goal to advance to the round of 16. France have already qualified for the knockout round and have gone with mostly backups in this match.

This is Leckie’s first World Cup goal and his 14th in international competitions. If the results hold across Group D, it might be his most important goal ever. The last time Australia qualified for the knockout round was in 2006 at the World Cup in Germany.