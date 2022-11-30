Tunisian announcer screams God is the greatest after VAR overturns France goal

One of the highlights of the World Cup is hearing announcers from the various nations celebrating their teams performances in the most homer of ways. Home broadcasts for most any sport are going to be homers, but the World Cup brings out something different.

On Wednesday, the Tunisian announcer got his moment in the spotlight. The Carthage Eagles stunned France 1-0 in the final match of group play. While Tunisia was unable to advance to the knockout stage due to Australia’s win over Denmark, that didn’t stop the Tunisian announcer from losing it over a key play late in the match.

It appeared France had scored an equalizer in the eighth minute of stoppage play. Antoine Griezmann scored but VAR resulted in the goal being disallowed. Once referee Matthew Conger returned and announced the ruling, Tunisia’s announcer screamed La! which means no and then screamed Allahu Akbar! twice. That means God is the greatest.

There really is nothing quite as thrilling as a home announcer losing it over a huge moment for their team.