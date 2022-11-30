 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mexico releases starting XI vs. Saudi Arabia for third World Cup match

Here’s a look at the starting lineup for Mexico against Saudi Arabia.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Mexico Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Guillermo Ochoa goalkeeper of Mexico looks on during the Mexico Training Session at Al Bayt Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by Khalil Bashar/Jam Media/Getty Images

Mexico have announced their starting lineup for what could be their final 2022 World Cup match Wednesday against Saudi Arabia. Mexico need a win and some assistance to secure qualification to the knockout round. Here’s the XI for El Tri.

This is the same XI Mexico went with in the Group C opening match against Poland, although Hector Herrera is notably absent from the starting group. El Tri will be hoping for big things from Hirving Lozano, who has been quiet in this tournament. The entire Mexico attack will need to step up here, as goal differential could be a factor if points are equal. Entering this contest, Mexico have a -2 goal differential and will likely need at least a +1 mark there to have a chance in a tiebreaker scenario.

The last time Mexico didn’t qualify for the knockout round in a World Cup was 1978.

