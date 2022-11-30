Mexico releases starting XI vs. Saudi Arabia for third World Cup match

Mexico have announced their starting lineup for what could be their final 2022 World Cup match Wednesday against Saudi Arabia. Mexico need a win and some assistance to secure qualification to the knockout round. Here’s the XI for El Tri.

STARTING LINEUPS



Saudi Arabia XI: Al-Owais; Al Tambakti, Al-Amri, Al-Boleahi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Hassan, Kanno, Abdulhamid; Al-Buraikan, Al-Dawsari, Al-Shehri.



Mexico XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; E. Alvarez, Chavez; Lozano, Pineda, Vega; Martin.#KSAMEX #FIFAWorld — Clarisse Uwimana (@uwimaclarisse) November 30, 2022

This is the same XI Mexico went with in the Group C opening match against Poland, although Hector Herrera is notably absent from the starting group. El Tri will be hoping for big things from Hirving Lozano, who has been quiet in this tournament. The entire Mexico attack will need to step up here, as goal differential could be a factor if points are equal. Entering this contest, Mexico have a -2 goal differential and will likely need at least a +1 mark there to have a chance in a tiebreaker scenario.

The last time Mexico didn’t qualify for the knockout round in a World Cup was 1978.