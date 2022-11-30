Live updates from Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia Group C match

We will be halfway through the group stage at the 2022 World Cup at the conclusion of Wednesday’s afternoon games, one of which is Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia. Mexico are in danger of missing out on the knockout round for the first time since 1978, while Saudi Arabia are also fighting for a knockout spot. We’ll be tracking the latest happenings from Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia here, while also keeping an eye on Argentina-Poland and update you on what’s going on there.

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia live updates

Pregame - Here is Mexico’s starting lineup for the match against Saudi Arabia. Hector Herrera is out, but this is the group El Tri used against Poland in the opener.

Pregame - As things currently sit in the standings, Mexico need a win to have any shot of advancing to the knockout round. They would need Poland to defeat Argentina to secure qualification in that scenario. A Poland-Argentina draw would put Mexico in a tiebreaker with Argentina, and Lionel Messi’s side have a superior goal differential at +1. An Argentina win would put Mexico in a tiebreaker with Poland, and Poland hold a +2 goal differential at the moment. A Poland loss would mean the goal differential drops to at least +1, so Mexico need to make sure they win by a significant margin to ensure they can reach that mark.