Who is announcing Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup

Mexico faces a must-win situation on Wednesday, November 30 when they meet Saudi Arabia on the pitch in Qatar. Mexico is a -175 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Saudi Arabia is a +450 underdog and a draw is +340.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. It gets the top crews on both channels. The FOX broadcast will feature JIan Darke and Landon Donovan calling the game from the announcer booth.. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, and Miguel Herrera.

Mexico is not guaranteed a berth with a win, but they can’t advance without a win. If Mexico wins, they advance as the second team in Group C if Poland beats Argentina. There is an advancement option if Poland-Argentina ends in a draw or Argentina beats Poland, but it will come down to the various World Cup group stage tiebreakers.