Wojciech Szczesny blocks Lionel Messi’s penalty shot, Poland-Argentina still 0-0 [VIDEO]

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who has pulled off some stunning saves in the team’s Group C contest against Argentina, might have saved his best of the first half for last. The goalkeeper gave up a penalty after making contact with Lionel Messi on a header attempt.

PENALTY



A penalty is awarded to Argentina for this foul on Messi pic.twitter.com/HXF5E6rJNS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

It looked like Argentina would take the lead with Messi stepping up to the spot but Szczesny had other ideas.

MESSI'S PENALTY IS SAVED BY SZCZESNY pic.twitter.com/nfEN63uaqv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

This is a massive moment in the context of Group C, as Poland can go through to the knockout stage with either a win or a draw. Argentina need a win to qualify, while a draw would potentially subject them to tiebreakers with either Saudi Arabia or Mexico. A loss eliminates Argentina.

On the flip side, Poland would also potentially be subject to tiebreakers if they lose to Argentina. Poland have some cushion with goal differential but anything can happen in this competition. Szczesny is proving that in this match.