Argentina break deadlock vs. Poland on Alexis Mac Allister’s goal [VIDEO]

The South American side is on the board.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Grzegorz Krychowiak of Poland battles for possession with Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It took some time but Argentina have finally broken through Poland’s defense and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to go up 1-0 in their Group C match. In terms of goals, it was a relatively quiet one from Alexis Mac Allister but it’ll get the job done for Argentina.

It was a busy first half for Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who logged seven total saves as Argentina sent a barrage of shots at Poland’s goal. He was also able to deny Lionel Messi a penalty kick in the first half, getting a hand to Messi’s shot that went to the right and knocking it away from the goal to hold Argentina scoreless through the first 45 minutes.

With Argentina’s lead, they jump to the top of the group and will advance to the round of 16, while Poland remains in second place and will also still advance if the results hold. Czesław Michniewicz’s side sits deadlocked on four points with Mexico, but holds a two-goal lead in the differential tiebreaker with almost the entire half left to play from Stadium 974.

