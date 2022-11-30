Argentina break deadlock vs. Poland on Alexis Mac Allister’s goal [VIDEO]

It took some time but Argentina have finally broken through Poland’s defense and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to go up 1-0 in their Group C match. In terms of goals, it was a relatively quiet one from Alexis Mac Allister but it’ll get the job done for Argentina.

THERE IT IS



ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/8uDkGnC5Tt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

It was a busy first half for Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who logged seven total saves as Argentina sent a barrage of shots at Poland’s goal. He was also able to deny Lionel Messi a penalty kick in the first half, getting a hand to Messi’s shot that went to the right and knocking it away from the goal to hold Argentina scoreless through the first 45 minutes.

With Argentina’s lead, they jump to the top of the group and will advance to the round of 16, while Poland remains in second place and will also still advance if the results hold. Czesław Michniewicz’s side sits deadlocked on four points with Mexico, but holds a two-goal lead in the differential tiebreaker with almost the entire half left to play from Stadium 974.