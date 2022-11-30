 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Henry Martin scores Mexico’s first 2022 World Cup goal vs. Saudi Arabia [VIDEO]

El Tri are on the board.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Saudi Arabia v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Henry Martin of Mexico during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

It took two and a half matches but Mexico finally have their first goal of the 2022 World Cup. It was about time Mexico scored after peppering Saudi Arabia’s defense for more than 45 minutes without any luck. Henry Martin, who had a few good chances prior to this effort, finally broke the deadlock.

Mexico still need some help, as the current situation would see them lose a tiebreaker against Poland on goal differential. Argentina currently lead Poland 1-0, so if Argentina and Mexico can both add more goals, there’s a good chance El Tri make it to the knockout round.

El Tri have been unable to find the back of the net through the group stage until Martin’s 48th-minute scoring opener, which couldn’t come at a better time as they’ve had their back against the ropes in last place. As it stands now, Saudi Arabia has dropped to last place while Mexico sits on four points as they look for more goals to take the edge in the goal differential tiebreaker with Poland.

More From DraftKings Nation