Henry Martin scores Mexico’s first 2022 World Cup goal vs. Saudi Arabia [VIDEO]

It took two and a half matches but Mexico finally have their first goal of the 2022 World Cup. It was about time Mexico scored after peppering Saudi Arabia’s defense for more than 45 minutes without any luck. Henry Martin, who had a few good chances prior to this effort, finally broke the deadlock.

Mexico still need some help, as the current situation would see them lose a tiebreaker against Poland on goal differential. Argentina currently lead Poland 1-0, so if Argentina and Mexico can both add more goals, there’s a good chance El Tri make it to the knockout round.

