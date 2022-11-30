Luis Chavez doubles Mexico’s lead vs. Saudi Arabia off stunning free kick [VIDEO]

Sometimes it only takes one goal to break an opponent. After it took Mexico over three hours of game time to get their first goal of the 2022 World Cup, it took them just six minutes to add another one. This time, it was Luis Chavez off a free kick to give El Tri a 2-0 lead over Saudi Arabia.

TWO FOR MEXICO



As it stands, Mexico only needs one more goal to advance!!! pic.twitter.com/fRnhYJgOXC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

This is an absolute stunner from Chavez, who perfectly finds the corner of the goal. Saudi Arabia’s goalkeeper, who has been good for much of this game, had no chance here.

This has now put Mexico back in the mix for the knockout stage. If they can grab one more goal and Argentina put one more goal on Poland, El Tri will have the tiebreaker over Poland on goal differential. Even another Mexico goal might do the trick, as it would give El Tri more goals scored than Poland with goal differential tied.