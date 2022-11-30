 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luis Chavez doubles Mexico’s lead vs. Saudi Arabia off stunning free kick [VIDEO]

El Tri are back in business for the knockout round.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Saudi Arabia v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Luis Chavez of Mexico during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Sometimes it only takes one goal to break an opponent. After it took Mexico over three hours of game time to get their first goal of the 2022 World Cup, it took them just six minutes to add another one. This time, it was Luis Chavez off a free kick to give El Tri a 2-0 lead over Saudi Arabia.

This is an absolute stunner from Chavez, who perfectly finds the corner of the goal. Saudi Arabia’s goalkeeper, who has been good for much of this game, had no chance here.

This has now put Mexico back in the mix for the knockout stage. If they can grab one more goal and Argentina put one more goal on Poland, El Tri will have the tiebreaker over Poland on goal differential. Even another Mexico goal might do the trick, as it would give El Tri more goals scored than Poland with goal differential tied.

