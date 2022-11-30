Jalen Brunson returns Wednesday vs. Bucks with ankle injury

Update: Brunson is back in the game, but this injury could be something to monitor going forward.

The New York Knicks might be without point guard Jalen Brunson for the rest of Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He left as the contest started with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Jalen Brunson just checked out less than 90 seconds into Bucks-Knicks and immediately limped to the back. Brunson has been dealing with a quad issue but played last night in Detroit. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 1, 2022

Brunson was the big free agent acquisition for the Knicks and has been a solid guard for the team, averaging 21.5 points and 6.6 assists per game heading into Wednesday’s contests. The Knicks haven’t gotten a nice bump from some of their younger players like they expected but the signing of Brunson has largely worked out for them.

If Brunson were to miss significant time, Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose would be in line for more minutes in New York’s rotation. In terms of shots and opportunities, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle might be the bigger beneficiaries. The Knicks haven’t quite bottomed out but they’re not where they want to be heading December. Losing Brunson for a long time would make things worse.