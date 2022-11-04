No. 24 Oregon State vs Washington start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 24 Oregon State Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) and Washington Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) meet up in Week 10 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington in a PAC-12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

The Beavs are back in the Top 25 for the first time since the 2013 preseason poll. That’s a long time. It’s well-deserved too, rattling off three-straight PAC-12 wins with their only two losses on the season coming against top-15 teams (Utah, USC). Their offense or defense aren’t going to set the world on fire, but they’re just a steady group that doesn't make a ton of mistakes. Granted, their schedule has been relatively easy, but held tough with USC in a 3-point loss. Their secondary is probably the highlight of the team, with 10 total picks between four DBs. Jaydon Grant and Ryan Cooper Jr. each have three to lead the way.

Washington started off the year strong, climbing to as high as 15th in the AP Poll. But two straight losses, including one to Arizona State, saw them plummet out of it. Still, two straight wins have gotten them back on track. They have a superstar at QB, former Indiana signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. He’s set the PAC-12 on fire a bit, tossing for 2934 yards, leading the nation by a solid margin, 22 scores and just four interceptions. He’s also added two more TDs on the ground.

Washington is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -200 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon State a +170 underdog, and the over/under is set at 54.5.