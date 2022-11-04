Oregon State vs. Washington: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 10

The No. 23 Oregon State Beavers and Washington Huskies meet up in Week 10 at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Both programs are coming out of the bye week looking to climb back into contention for one of the top two spots in the Pac-12.

Oregon State (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) has been without starting quarterback Chance Nolan for the last three games, but Ben Gulbranson has guided the Beavers to three straight victories including a 42-9 win over the Colorado Buffaloes in their last time out. Washington (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) won consecutive games including a 28-21 road victory over the California Golden Bears as Michael Penix Jr.’s big season continued, throwing for 374 yards with two touchdowns.

Washington is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon State a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

Oregon State vs. Washington

Date: Friday, November 4

Start time: 10:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.