Oregon State vs. Washington picks and best bets for Week 10 Pac-12 matchup

The No. 23 Oregon State Beavers, ranked for the first time in CFP history, face the Washington Huskies on Friday, November 4 as Pac-12 play continues at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Beavers (6-2) found success in October despite their starting quarterback sitting out for several weeks with a head injury. Freshman backup Ben Gulbranson is 3-0 as a starter, throwing for 593 yards and five touchdowns over those three games. While starter Chance Nolan returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, Gulbranson is still expected to start against the Huskies

The Huskies (6-2) lost in back-to-back weeks to UCLA and Arizona State, and struggled to establish a lead against Cal last week in Washington’s first road win of the season. The good news for the Huskies is that they’re hosting this Friday matchup.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oregon State: No. 35 overall, No. 41 offense, No. 38 defense

Washington: No. 28 overall, No. 23 offense, No. 55 defense

Injury update

Oregon State

QB Chance Nolan - Questionable (concussion)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon State: 6-2 ATS

Washington: 4-4 ATS

Total

Oregon State: Over 5-3

Washington: Over 7-1

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon State: No. 50 overall, No. 39 offense, No. 68 defense

Washington: No. 18 overall, No. 17 offense, No. 22 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Washington -3.5

Total: 55

Moneyline: Washington -170, Oregon State +145

Opening line: Washington -4

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

57 degrees, 44% chance of rain, 17 MPH winds

The Pick

Oregon State ML +140

The game against Cal last week definitely raised some eyebrows, as the Huskies needed to score 14 in the fourth quarter to win 28-21. Oregon State, meanwhile, is on a three-game win streak with Gulbranson behind the wheel. He’s only thrown one interception as a starter, and I like the Beavers’ odds here. The thing about Washington is that they can beat anyone in the air and on the ground in terms of pure yardage, but in their losses and close calls, they have trouble actually finishing and putting points on the scoreboard.