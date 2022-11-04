Breaking down cut line for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

The PGA TOUR began the second round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Friday at 6:55 a.m. ET. And with Sam Ryder currently the four-shot leader at -13, the focus now turns to who will play the weekend.

With the afternoon groups beginning at 11:35 a.m. ET. It should be about 1:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the World Wide Technology Championship as of now?

As of now the projected line is -3, with exactly 65 players on that number or better. But depending on conditions, it’s likely to go lower than higher. -4 likely puts a player on the bubble today.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Jason Dufner (+2) and Cameron Champ (+3) after 18 holes have a lot of work to do to make the weekend. Collin Morikawa limped to an even par 71 on Thursday, which means one of the best players in the world will need some birdies in Mexico to play on Saturday.