Full list of tee times for Round 3 of World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

After 36 holes in Playa del Carmen, Russell Henley holds a three-shot lead over Sam Ryder and Will Gordon at the El Camaleón course near Cancun, Mexico.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Henley (-16) is the favorite at +115 to take home the trophy, with Gordon (-13) the second choice at +900 and Ryder (-13) at +1100. The running two-time champion of this event in Viktor Hovland (-8) is at +2500 to make the comeback for three in a row on the Riviera. The pre-tournament favorite in Scottie Scheffler (-6) is down to +5000, but he’s made comebacks from this far down the board before.
The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at XXXX a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on Golf Channel from 3 to 6 p.m, with streaming available on Peacock. Usually events like this have round-the-clock coverage on PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+, but as this event is abroad that coverage is not available.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Saturday.
World Wide Technology Championship Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:00 PM
|Russell Henley
|Sam Ryder
|12:50 PM
|Will Gordon
|Patton Kizzire
|12:40 PM
|David Lingmerth
|Brian Harman
|12:30 PM
|Harry Higgs
|Martin Laird
|12:20 PM
|Maverick McNealy
|Matt Kuchar
|12:10 PM
|Greyson Sigg
|Scott Piercy
|12:00 PM
|Patrick Rodgers
|Matthias Schwab
|11:50 AM
|Harris English
|Troy Merritt
|11:35 AM
|Brandon Wu
|Davis Riley
|11:25 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Collin Morikawa
|11:15 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|John Huh
|11:05 AM
|Brendon Todd
|J.J. Spaun
|10:55 AM
|Taylor Montgomery
|Joel Dahmen
|10:45 AM
|Robert Streb
|Seamus Power
|10:35 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Justin Lower
|10:25 AM
|Ryan Armour
|Alex Noren
|10:10 AM
|Danny Willett
|Thomas Detry
|10:00 AM
|Hayden Buckley
|David Lipsky
|9:50 AM
|Charley Hoffman
|Emiliano Grillo
|9:40 AM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Beau Hossler
|9:30 AM
|Justin Suh
|Rory Sabbatini
|9:20 AM
|Billy Horschel
|Jason Day
|9:10 AM
|Andrew Putnam
|Henrik Norlander
|9:00 AM
|Nick Hardy
|Carson Young
|8:50 AM
|Austin Eckroat
|Austin Cook
|8:35 AM
|Nick Taylor
|K.H. Lee
|8:25 AM
|Ben Griffin
|Joseph Bramlett
|8:15 AM
|Danny Lee
|Ryan Moore
|8:05 AM
|Russell Knox
|Lucas Glover
|7:55 AM
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Aaron Wise
|7:45 AM
|Lee Hodges
|Chris Kirk
|7:35 AM
|Philip Knowles
|MJ Daffue
|7:25 AM
|Dylan Frittelli
|Eric Cole
|7:15 AM
|Dean Burmester
|Ben Taylor