Full list of tee times for Round 3 of World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

After 36 holes in Playa del Carmen, Russell Henley holds a three-shot lead over Sam Ryder and Will Gordon at the El Camaleón course near Cancun, Mexico.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Henley (-16) is the favorite at +115 to take home the trophy, with Gordon (-13) the second choice at +900 and Ryder (-13) at +1100. The running two-time champion of this event in Viktor Hovland (-8) is at +2500 to make the comeback for three in a row on the Riviera. The pre-tournament favorite in Scottie Scheffler (-6) is down to +5000, but he’s made comebacks from this far down the board before.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at XXXX a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on Golf Channel from 3 to 6 p.m, with streaming available on Peacock. Usually events like this have round-the-clock coverage on PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+, but as this event is abroad that coverage is not available.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Saturday.