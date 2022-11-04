 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

The 2022 WWT Championship at Mayakoba tees off at XXXXX a.m. ET on Saturday from El Camaleón golf course. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Collin Sherwin
Russell Henley of United States lines up a putt 8th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Club de Golf El Camaleon on November 04, 2022 in Playa del Carmen. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

After 36 holes in Playa del Carmen, Russell Henley holds a three-shot lead over Sam Ryder and Will Gordon at the El Camaleón course near Cancun, Mexico.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Henley (-16) is the favorite at +115 to take home the trophy, with Gordon (-13) the second choice at +900 and Ryder (-13) at +1100. The running two-time champion of this event in Viktor Hovland (-8) is at +2500 to make the comeback for three in a row on the Riviera. The pre-tournament favorite in Scottie Scheffler (-6) is down to +5000, but he’s made comebacks from this far down the board before.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at XXXX a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on Golf Channel from 3 to 6 p.m, with streaming available on Peacock. Usually events like this have round-the-clock coverage on PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+, but as this event is abroad that coverage is not available.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Saturday.

World Wide Technology Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:00 PM Russell Henley Sam Ryder
12:50 PM Will Gordon Patton Kizzire
12:40 PM David Lingmerth Brian Harman
12:30 PM Harry Higgs Martin Laird
12:20 PM Maverick McNealy Matt Kuchar
12:10 PM Greyson Sigg Scott Piercy
12:00 PM Patrick Rodgers Matthias Schwab
11:50 AM Harris English Troy Merritt
11:35 AM Brandon Wu Davis Riley
11:25 AM Francesco Molinari Collin Morikawa
11:15 AM Viktor Hovland John Huh
11:05 AM Brendon Todd J.J. Spaun
10:55 AM Taylor Montgomery Joel Dahmen
10:45 AM Robert Streb Seamus Power
10:35 AM Adam Hadwin Justin Lower
10:25 AM Ryan Armour Alex Noren
10:10 AM Danny Willett Thomas Detry
10:00 AM Hayden Buckley David Lipsky
9:50 AM Charley Hoffman Emiliano Grillo
9:40 AM Scottie Scheffler Beau Hossler
9:30 AM Justin Suh Rory Sabbatini
9:20 AM Billy Horschel Jason Day
9:10 AM Andrew Putnam Henrik Norlander
9:00 AM Nick Hardy Carson Young
8:50 AM Austin Eckroat Austin Cook
8:35 AM Nick Taylor K.H. Lee
8:25 AM Ben Griffin Joseph Bramlett
8:15 AM Danny Lee Ryan Moore
8:05 AM Russell Knox Lucas Glover
7:55 AM Sebastián Muñoz Aaron Wise
7:45 AM Lee Hodges Chris Kirk
7:35 AM Philip Knowles MJ Daffue
7:25 AM Dylan Frittelli Eric Cole
7:15 AM Dean Burmester Ben Taylor

