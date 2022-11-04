Breaking down the weather forecast for Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR wraps up the 2022 season as it enters its final weekend. All three of the main series will have their championship races over the next three days. The Truck Series starts the action with the Lucas Oil 150 on Friday, November 4 with the Xfinity Series following with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Saturday, November 5. The Cup Series will have its NASCAR Cup Series Championship on Sunday, November 6.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Phoenix Speedway this weekend in Avondale, Arizona, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, November 4

Hi 64°, Low 42°: Mostly sunny and cool with no rain

6 p.m. ET — Qualifying, Truck Series

7:05 p.m. ET — Practice, Xfinity Series

8:05 p.m. ET — Practice, Cup Series

10 p.m. ET — Lucas Oil 150, Truck Series

Saturday, November 5

Hi 71°, Low 45°: Partly sunny and cool with no rain

2:30 p.m. ET — Qualifying, Xfinity Series

3:30 p.m. ET — Qualifying, Cup Series

6 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series Championship

Sunday, November 6

Hi 76°, Low 47°: Pleasant with plenty of sun and no rain

3 p.m. ET — Cup Series Championship