How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Lucas Oil 150 truck race via live stream

We have made it to the final week of the NASCAR season. The Truck Series will run the Lucas Oil 150 on Friday, November 4 at 10 p.m. ET. The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona will host the final truck race of the year. Earlier in the day Friday, the Truck Series will have its qualifying session.

There is usually a 20-minute practice session ahead of qualifying, but it is scheduled for Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on FS1. Each truck will run a single-lap qualifier, with the fastest lap winning the pole position for Friday night’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150

Date: Friday, Nov 4

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list