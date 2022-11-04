 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Lucas Oil 150 truck race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Lucas Oil 150 qualifying on Friday at Phoenix Raceway via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Ty Majeski, driver of the #66 Road Ranger Toyota, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Jared East/Getty Images

We have made it to the final week of the NASCAR season. The Truck Series will run the Lucas Oil 150 on Friday, November 4 at 10 p.m. ET. The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona will host the final truck race of the year. Earlier in the day Friday, the Truck Series will have its qualifying session.

There is usually a 20-minute practice session ahead of qualifying, but it is scheduled for Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on FS1. Each truck will run a single-lap qualifier, with the fastest lap winning the pole position for Friday night’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Lucas Oil 150

Date: Friday, Nov 4
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2022 Lucas Oil 150 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Johnny Sauter 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Tyler Hill 5
5 Rajah Caruth 7
6 Blaine Perkins 9
7 Spencer Boyd 12
8 Tanner Gray 15
9 Tyler Ankrum 16
10 Taylor Gray 17
11 Chandler Smith 18
12 Derek Kraus 19
13 Armani Williams 20
14 Austin Wayne Self 22
15 Grant Enfinger 23
16 Jack Wood 24
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25
18 Kaden Honeycutt 30
19 Keith McGee 33
20 Jake Garcia 35
21 Zane Smith 38
22 Dean Thompson 40
23 Carson Hocevar 42
24 Chris Hacker 43
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Corey Heim 51
27 Stewart Friesen 52
28 Timmy Hill 56
29 Chase Purdy 61
30 Layne Riggs 62
31 Ty Majeski 66
32 Matt Crafton 88
33 Colby Howard 91
34 Christian Eckes 98
35 Ben Rhodes 99

