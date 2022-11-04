NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series race

NASCAR has come to its final weekend of the year. The Truck Series will wrap up on Friday, November 4 with the 2022 Lucas Oil 150. The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona will host this weekend’s events. Practice will take place on Thursday night, with qualifying and the race running on Friday. The race will begin at 10 p.m. ET, while qualifying will take place at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

Each truck will run a single truck, one lap qualifier. The driver with the fastest lap will earn the pole position for Friday night’s race.

Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith are in contention for the Truck Series Championship. The highest finisher among the four of them will take home the trophy. None of these drivers have won this race before. Stewart Friesen, Sheldon Creed and Chandler Smith have been the winner in the last three years.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.