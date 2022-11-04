 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 at the Phoenix Raceway.

Christian Eckes, driver of the #98 CMR Construction &amp; Roofing Toyota, and Corey Heim, driver of the #51 Crescent Tools Toyota, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Jared East/Getty Images

NASCAR has come to its final weekend of the year. The Truck Series will wrap up on Friday, November 4 with the 2022 Lucas Oil 150. The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona will host this weekend’s events. Practice will take place on Thursday night, with qualifying and the race running on Friday. The race will begin at 10 p.m. ET, while qualifying will take place at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

Each truck will run a single truck, one lap qualifier. The driver with the fastest lap will earn the pole position for Friday night’s race.

Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith are in contention for the Truck Series Championship. The highest finisher among the four of them will take home the trophy. None of these drivers have won this race before. Stewart Friesen, Sheldon Creed and Chandler Smith have been the winner in the last three years.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Lucas Oil 150 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Johnny Sauter 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Tyler Hill 5
5 Rajah Caruth 7
6 Blaine Perkins 9
7 Spencer Boyd 12
8 Tanner Gray 15
9 Tyler Ankrum 16
10 Taylor Gray 17
11 Chandler Smith 18
12 Derek Kraus 19
13 Armani Williams 20
14 Austin Wayne Self 22
15 Grant Enfinger 23
16 Jack Wood 24
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25
18 Kaden Honeycutt 30
19 Keith McGee 33
20 Jake Garcia 35
21 Zane Smith 38
22 Dean Thompson 40
23 Carson Hocevar 42
24 Chris Hacker 43
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Corey Heim 51
27 Stewart Friesen 52
28 Timmy Hill 56
29 Chase Purdy 61
30 Layne Riggs 62
31 Ty Majeski 66
32 Matt Crafton 88
33 Colby Howard 91
34 Christian Eckes 98
35 Ben Rhodes 99

