How to watch the Lucas Oil 150 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Lucas Oil 150 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Phoenix Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
Flags wave in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 03, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

We have come to the final weekend of the NASCAR season. The NASCAR Truck Series Champion will be crowned on Friday, November 4. The Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona will host the Lucas Oil 150. The action will get started at 10 p.m. ET, and it will air on FS1.

While any driver in the field can win the final race of the year, only four are in contention for the championship. The highest finisher between Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith will be the 2022 Truck Series Champion. Ahead of qualifying, Chandler Smith has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Majeski (+350), Zane Smith (+400), John Hunter Nemechek (+400) and Corey Heim (+800).

How to watch the Lucas Oil 150

Date: Friday, Nov 4
Time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Lucas Oil 150 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

