Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, November 4

Fridays is usually filled to the brim with NBA action and tonight is no different. We have 12 games on the schedule with four of them starting at 7 p.m. ET. Of course, that provides ample opportunities to fire off some NBA player props at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll help narrow down your prop betting research with three of our favorite plays below.

Bradley Beal over 4.5 rebounds vs. Nets (+110)

Bear with me on this one. Beal is only averaging 3.6 rebounds per game this season. He has gone over 4.5 rebounds in just three out of eight games. So why are we taking the over? First off, Beal has been straddling this line all season, coming up with four boards in two of his five misses. Second, it’s nice to get +110 odds for a bet that essentially a coin flip. Third, the Brooklyn Nets rank dead last in rebound rate this season. Also, according to Props.com, Beal has gone over 4.5 rebounds in 26 of his last 48 games and 16 of his last 23 home games. That’s a 54% and 70% hit rate respectively.

Ayo Dosunmu over 11.5 points vs. Celtics (-115)

Dosunmu continues to see big minutes for the Chicago Bulls. That has propelled him to go over 11.5 points in four of his last five games. His lone miss came in a blowout against the Charlotte Hornets, so take that with a grain of salt. The Bulls are taking on the Boston Celtics tonight and Dosunmu went for 22 points in their last meeting on October 24.

CJ McCollum over 5.5 assists vs. Warriors (+110)

McCollum has recorded six or more assists in five out of seven games this season. Even with Brandon Ingram returning Friday, McCollum is still fully capable of hitting the over on this prop. It helps that he’s facing the Golden State Warriors, who have run into defensive problems lately. The Warriors rank first in possessions per game while giving up the fourth-most assists per contest.