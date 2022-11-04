NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, November 4

It’s a huge 12-game slate in the NBA, which means there are plenty of value plays to go around. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Caleb Martin, Miami Heat, $4,700

Jimmy Butler is sidelined again, which means Martin is likely to start. He got 30 minutes in his last start and went for 16.3 DKFP. There’s strong potential for big minutes again Friday night and Martin could have a bigger rebounding role if Bam Adebayo is also ruled out. There’s a lot to like about Martin at this price point.

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,700

With Kawhi Leonard and Robert Covington out, Powell moves up in the loaded wing rotation. The forward has been a mixed bag this season but does have some upside with his scoring potential. Powell’s last two outings have disappointed but he should bounce back Friday against a bad Spurs team.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,500

Sharpe has been getting more minutes with Damian Lillard out, and he could be the lead guard Friday if Anfernee Simons also sits. The rookie has been solid in his last three games, averaging 18.6 DKFP. He should maintain a big role in what could be a high-scoring game against the Suns.