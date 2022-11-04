Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. 76ers on Friday

The NBA weekend begins with a loaded slate on Friday, November 4. The New York Knicks will be on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off a loss and could use a big division win.

The 76ers are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 219. Philadelphia has -140 moneyline odds, while New York is installed at +120 as the underdog.

Knicks vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +2.5

76ers center Joel Embiid is day-to-day with an illness and is questionable for Friday’s game. His absence could be the deciding factor in New York covering on the road. Both of these teams are coming off home losses, as Philly dropped its last game to Washington by 10 points. With James Harden sidelined as well, the 76ers could potentially be without both stars. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett should help the Knicks cover.

Over/Under: Over 219

Even without Embiid, the 76ers put up 111 points in their last game. Tyrese Maxey led the team with 32 points and should have another big game with Harden out. The Knicks were held under 100 points in their last game, but I expect them to bounce back on the road. Whether it is Mitchell Robinson taking advantage if Embiid is sidelined or more bench production, they should be able to do their part to help this one surpass the point total.