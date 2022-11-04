Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Celtics on Friday

The NBA season continues with a jam-packed slate of games on Friday, November 4. The Chicago Bulls will hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics. Tipoff from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. Chicago comes into this game off a win, while Boston lost its last game in overtime.

The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 223. Boston has -300 moneyline odds, while Chicago is installed at +250 as the underdogs.

Bulls vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +7.5

These teams played in Chicago already this season and the Bulls defended their home turf well with a 120-102 victory. The Bulls are coming off a near 20-point win against the Charlotte Hornets courtesy of some strong bench production. Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Goran Dragic combined for 43 points off the bench. This should be a close game, but bench production for Chicago will keep the Bulls in this one and help them cover on the road.

Over/Under: Over 223

When these teams met a few weeks ago, they combined for 222 points. Since then, Chicago has scored at least 106 points in five straight games, while Boston has scored at least 112. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are likely to put up 50 between them while Al Holford holds down the frontcourt. For Chicago, Zach LaVine is getting his minutes ramped up and he should improve on his 10 points scored in the team’s last game. That should help the over hit.