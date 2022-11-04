Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Mavericks on Friday

We have an interesting showdown to kick off the weekend in the NBA Friday as the Toronto Raptors hit the road to face the Dallas Mavericks. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Toronto (5-3) has won two straight heading into tonight’s showdown and last buried the Spurs in a 143-100 road victory Wednesday. The Raptors shot 53.8% from the field and forced 23 turnovers in what turned out to be the worst loss for San Antonio under head coach Gregg Popovich. Pascal Siakam dropped a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Dallas (4-3) has also won two straight heading into this game, last edging the Jazz in a 103-100 victory on Wednesday. Trailing for most of the game, the Mavericks took control midway through the fourth quarter and was able to seal the deal with a win. Luka Dončić put up 33 points in the win and continues to lead the league in scoring with 36.1 ppg.

Dallas enters the game as a 3-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 216.5.

Raptors vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -3 (-115)

I’ll give the edge to the home team here simply based on them having the best player on the floor. I anticipate that Dončić will continue his scoring prowess and put up 35+ points at home, leading Dallas to another victory. Go with the Mavs to cover.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

We’re starting to get to a point in the young season where we can start identifying trends and the Mavs have been a popular over team. The over has hit in five of their seven games and I’ll take the over in this one as well.