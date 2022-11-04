Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Pelicans on Friday

Update: It was announced on Friday afternoon that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tonight’s matchup for rest coming off last night’s game. As a result, the Pelicans are now a 9.5-point favorite with the total slightly decreasing to 229. I am now all over the Pels to cover at home with the defending champ’s stars resting and I am still predicting the over to hit.

We have an interesting Western Conference showdown to kick off the weekend in the NBA tonight as the Golden State Warriors hit the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Golden State (3-6) has dropped all four games of its current five-game road trip, falling in a 130-129 loss to the Magic last night. This was a seesaw affair down the stretch and the Magic got the upper hand late when Jalen Suggs buried a three and sunk a critical free throw in the final minute. Klay Thompson responded with a three of his own to bring the defending champs to within one, but his floater at the buzzer missed the mark. Stephen Curry put up 39 points in the loss.

New Orleans (4-3) let one slip away in a 120-117 overtime loss to the Lakers on Wednesday. The Pelicans seemingly had this game won until Matt Ryan (no, not that Matt Ryan. The Lakers guard) buried a three at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime. From there, the Lake Show took control in the extra period to hand the Pels the ‘L’. Zion Williamson had 27 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the loss.

New Orleans enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 233.5.

Warriors vs. Pelicans, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +4.5

The defending champs have struggled over the past week, but it’s hard to imagine them getting swept in all five games of their road trip. I’d normally fade a team that’s on the second night of a back-to-back but I think the Dubs will show a sense of urgency heading into the weekend. Take the points with Golden State.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

Through two-and-a-half weeks of the regular season, the Warriors and Pelicans are the top two over-friendly teams in the league. 233.5 is a high number but both teams should be able to blow past it tonight.