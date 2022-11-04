Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Timberwolves on Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, November 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN.

The Bucks are listed as 3.5-point road favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 227.5.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -3.5

It’s tough to lay points on the road, but that seems to be the correct side in this matchup. The Bucks are 7-0 on the season, winning five of those games by double digits. Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards are questionable (full Nov. 4 injury report here) with an illness, so their potential absences could be a key factor in this game. That especially holds true for Gobert, who would be asked to protect the rim from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s drives. Take the Bucks to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

Both of these teams have favored the under this season. The Bucks are 4-3 to the under while the Timberwolves are 6-2 in that department. Khris Middleton is still out for Milwaukee, while Edwards and Gobert could miss this game — as mentioned earlier. Edwards’ absence would remove another pure scorer from a matchup that was already poised to go under 227.5 total points.